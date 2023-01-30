In Pics | Flood-hit New Zealand braces for more heavy rains this week

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Flood-hit New Zealand is expected to get more heavy rains this week. Many parts in the country are deluged in water as the country continues to be battered by harsh weather conditions

Significant damage across Auckland amid heavy rains

New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins said near about 350 people are in dire need of emergency accommodation. While highlighting climate change's role, the PM added there had been significant damage across Auckland and the north island.

(Photograph: Reuters )

About 350 people in need of emergency accommodation, says New Zealand PM

New Zealand Prime Minister said that about 350 people are in need of emergency accommodation. "It's a 1-in-100-year weather event, and we seem to be getting a lot of them at the moment. I think people can see that there's a message in that...Climate change is real, it's with us," Hipkins said on Monday.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Rescuers carrying out evacuations as people trapped in floodwater

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said, "In parts of the city, the weather looks a bit better - but, don't be fooled, our region is not out of the woods yet." Rescuers are currently carrying out evacuations as people get trapped in waist-deep floodwater.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Travellers urged not to go to Auckland Int'l airport unless flight is confirmed

Auckland Airport was temporarily closed due to damage from heavy flooding however, the airport has now been reopened. Due to rough weather conditions, travellers are warned not to go to Auckland Internati0onal Airport unless their flights are confirmed.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Roads inundated, red heavy rain warning issued for Auckland as region gets record rains

Roads across many regions were inundated amid heavy floods. Red heavy rain warning was issued for Auckland as the region gets record rains. Auckland area recorded 249mm of rain in 24 hours until 1 AM on Saturday. In North Shore floods in Auckland, one person was found dead.

(Photograph: Reuters )