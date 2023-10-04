In pics| Sikkim: Cloud burst-triggered flash floods washes away buildings, highways; 15,000 affected
A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River on Wednesday (Oct 4), which was compounded by the release of water from a dam.
Damaged caused by flash flood
About 15,000 people living in the vicinity are likely to be affected and at least eight major bridges have been washed away along the banks of Teesta River, VS Pathak, chief secretary of the state, told Reuters.
23 army personnel are missing
Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing after a flash flood. The search operations are underway, said officials.
Defence ministry on Sikkim flood
Some army bases and facilities along the valley were affected and rising water submerged vehicles following the release of water from a dam, the defence ministry spokesperson based in the neighbouring city of Guwahati said.
Relief measures by govt
According to the official, the government is actively trying to address the issues caused by the flooding and offer the necessary assistance to people affected by the natural disaster. Many homes near the River Teesta, situated in Gangtok's Singtam have been evacuated.
High alert in Sikkim
The Sikkim government has sounded a high alert in the state and has asked people to stay away from the river Teesta. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on a visit to Singtam, "No lives have been lost but there has been significant damage to public property. Some people have also been reported missing. Relief operations are going on".