IN PICS: Five top records of former Australia skipper Meg Lanning's illustrious career

| Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Seven times World Cup title winner Meg Lanning annouces shocking retirement from International Cricket at the age of 31. She is currently the captain of Melbourne Stars in WBBL and will continue to play in domestic cricket.

Lanning announces shock retirement

Australia women's team star Meg Lanning has announced a shock retirement from the international cricket. Lanning, one of the most successful skippers of Australia.



(Photograph: Twitter )

One of the most prominent Aussie skippers

31-year-old Lanning captained Australia women's team in 182 games - the third most for the nation after Ricky Ponting's 323 and Allan Border's 271 across all formats.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Stellar record as Australia women's team captain

Lanning was Australia's skipper for 100 T20Is, 78 ODIs and four Tests. In these matches, she managed to win 76 T20Is, 69 ODI, and one Test as well.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Highest run scorer for Australia in T20Is

She is also Australia women's highest run scorer in T20Is with 3,405 runs in 132 games at a strike rate of 116 and an average of 36.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Third most runs in ODIs for Australia

In ODIs, she has scored 4,602 runs in 103 ODIs at a staggering average of 53 with 15 hundreds and 21 fifties - the third most runs for Australia behind Belinda Clark and Karen Rolton.

(Photograph: Twitter )