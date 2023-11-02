IN PICS | Five top moments from India's dominant win vs Sri Lanka in ODI World Cup

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs in the ODI World Cup contest on Thursday (Nov 2) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The win is India's biggest in ODI World Cup and have now booked their place in the semifinal of the tournament. Here are top five moments from the match with India now in semifinals of the World Cup.

Dilshan Madushanka stuns Wankhede in first over

Dilshan Madushanka stunned the Wankhede crowd on Thursday (Nov 2) after he surprised Rohit Sharma on the second ball. The speedster got the better of Rohit Sharma in his first ODI match as captain in his hometown. He hit a four on the first ball but was dismissed when he was bowled on the second ball of the match.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Virat, Shubman run riot in Mumbai

After the early wicket, Virat Kohli (88) and Shubman Gill (92) got the better of Sri Lanka's bowling as they stitched a 189-run stand for the second wicket with the latter departing before being caught by Pathum Nissanka. Both Virat and Gill were dismissed by Madushanka in quick succession as the Islanders were back in the game having suffered a lot from the pair.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Shreyas Iyer decorates Wankhede

After a string of poor shows with the bat, Shreyas Iyer had a point to prove on Thursday as he too was under the radar of criticism. Like Rohit, Shreyas was also playing in his hometown and did not let the emotions get the better of him as he scored 88 off 56. His innings consisted of 6 sixes and 3 fours before he missed out on the ton.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Mohammed Siraj has Sri Lanka’s numbers

Having got the better of Sri Lanka's batting lineup in the Asia Cup final, Mohammed Siraj was on fire again. Having started the spell with the new ball, Siraj got the better of Dimuth Karunaratne (0) on the first ball of the innings and looked on course for back-to-back wickets when he got Sadeera Samarawickrama caught behind. However, the new batter quickly reviewed the decision by the standing umpire upon which he was given not out. However, Samarawickrama’s joy did not last long, and was dismissed on the fifth ball of the innings for a duck. The star speedster would then scalp skipper Kusal Mendis for 1 on the first ball of his second over.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Mohammed Shami proves his worth

Only in the Indian team because of Hardik Panyda’s injury, Mohammed Shami grabbed his opportunity with both hands. Having got a five-for against New Zealand in Dharamshala, he was at it again with another five-star performance. He wrapped the Sri Lankan tale in quick succession and now has 14 wickets in three matches while he is also India’s top wicket-taker in the World Cup with 45.

(Photograph: Twitter )