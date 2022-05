In pics: Five things you need to know about strife-torn Somalia

Updated: May 14, 2022, 11:10 AM(IST)

Here are five things you need to know about the troubled country:

Somalia, which is due to elect a new president on Sunday, is a fragile Horn of Africa nation that has been battling an Islamist insurgency for over a decade and now faces a fresh threat of famine as a severe drought takes hold. (Text: AFP)

Decades of chaos

Born in 1960 from the merger of the colonies of British Somalia (Somaliland, in the north) and Italian Somalia (in the south), the country plunged into civil war in 1991, when the military regime of Siad Barre fell.

A United Nations mission from 1992 to 1995 to end a major famine and restore peace ended in failure and Somalia has since remained riven by conflict.

The Islamic Courts Union took control of the capital Mogadishu and large parts of the country in 2006 before being ousted by Ethiopian troops.

The Al-Shabaab ("the youth" in Arabic) insurgency emerged out of the Islamic Courts movement, and has been fighting to overthrow the central government for more than a decade.

The Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists controlled Mogadishu until 2011 when they were pushed out by an African Union force, but still hold territory in the countryside.

(Photograph:AFP)