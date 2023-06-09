In Pics | Five coffee chains better than Starbucks

| Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

For all the coffee aficionados, we bring to you five coffee chains better than Starbucks!

Cafe Coffee Day (CCD)

Cafe Coffee Day, founded in 1996, is a Bengaluru-based Indian multinational network of coffeehouses. It quickly became one of the go-to hangouts for the millennials and Gen Z. Their Devil's Own Coffee, loaded with whipped creme and chocolate, is certainly one of the best coffees out there. CCD has various other amazing coffee options to choose from at a reasonable rate.



Blue Tokai

Another great option is the Blue Tokai coffee chain. They brand their coffee to be made from 100 per cent Arabica coffee beans. Their iced mocha for milk-based coffee lovers and light and medium roast for block coffee lovers are to die for. However, some might find the price to be at the higher end.

Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee, which uses a mix of arabica and robusta coffee beans for its signature blend, is another great option for all types of coffee lovers. Robusta is typically a harsher coffee whereas arabica is usually smoother to drink. When mixed in the right ratio, the two produce a coffee that is balanced and appealing to many.



Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons first opened in 1964 in Ontario, Canada. Its iconic Original Blend coffee and Double-Double coffees are the most popular among people.



Third Wave Coffee (TWC)

Made from 100 per cent Arabica beans, Third Wave Coffee (TWC) has become a sensation among many. TWC was launched in 2016 and has around 70 branches across India.

