IN PICS | Five big moments in India's dominant win against Bangladesh in Pune

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

A Virat Kohli special ton on Thursday (Oct 19) helped Team India beat Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup as they continued their perfect start. Riding on Kohli’s ton, India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets and will head to Sunday’s match against New Zealand with full confidence. Here are five big moments of the match that decided the fate of both sides.

Hardik Pandya Injury

India had a big injury scare in the first 30 minutes of the match as star all-rounder Hardik Panyda got injured in his first over. He had an awkward fall that resulted in him damaging his ankle and was unable to complete his over. As a consequence, former India skipper Virat Kohli had to be called in to complete the over.

(Photograph: Twitter )

KL Rahul's stunning catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz

On the first ball of the 24th over, an away going delivery from Mohammed Siraj saw Mehidy Hasan Miraz flick the ball towards the fine leg. However, the ball did not travel much and went fine in the direction of the wicketkeeper KL Rahul. The stumper had pulled off a stunner with a low left-hand catch, as he dived to his left. He caught the ball single-handedly to produce a catch of the tournament moment. Hasan would be dismissed for 3 off 13 while Siraj enjoyed his first wicket of the day.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Rohit Sharma pull shot wicket

Having scored a hundred in his last two ODI World Cup appearances against Bangladesh, Rohit was in search of a third ton. However, those ambitions were quickly ended with Hasan Mahmud dismissing the Indian skipper on 48 while he stitched a partnership of 88 runs for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Shubman Gill's maiden World Cup fifty

Yet to gain full fitness after recovering from dengue, Shubman Gill had a point to prove heading into his second World Cup match. Those points were proved on the pitch as he smashed the ball left, right, and center in Pune. In his second ODI World Cup match he smashed 53 off 55 before falling to Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the second ball of the 20th over.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Virat Kohli haunts Bangladesh after 12 years

Having scored a hundred on his ODI World Cup in 2011 against Bangladesh, Virat pulled one from the books yet again to register his 48th ton in the 50-over format. He came back to haunt Bangladesh after 12 years and is a reminder to the world that he still has plenty to offer for Team India while gets closer to his 35th birthday.

(Photograph: Twitter )