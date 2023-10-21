IN PICS | Five big moments from England's HUMILIATING defeat to South Africa in Mumbai

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 11:57 PM IST

The contest played in Mumbai saw the defending champion brought to the mat after they called the day at 170 inflicting their worst defeat in the tournament’s history while chasing a mammoth 400-run target. The defeat for England was also their third in the tournament with Net Run Rate (NRR) separating them bottom of the table.

Reeza Hendricks, Van der Dussen take attack to England

England were tasked to chase 400 runs after the Proteas put on 399 on the board after thumping the opposition with the bat. Reeza Hendricks (85) and Rassie van der Dussen (60) started the onslaught for South Africa as they stitched a partnership of 121 runs for the second wicket. They structured the foundation for the big total and took the attack against England’s bowling attack at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen wreak havoc

Heinrich Klaasen joined the party and he inflicted further misery on the opposition as he wreaked havoc. Klassen scored the second-fastest hundred in the ongoing World Cup in 61 deliveries while he was joined by Marco Jansen. They both put together 151 runs for the sixth wicket to break the opposition back. Klaasen’s innings consisted of 12 fours and 4 sixes while Jansen smashed the ball for 6 sixes and 3 fours in a grand finish.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Reece Topley adds more concern

England’s injury issues were supposed to get better with the return of Ben Stokes, but those issues only got worse. While Stokes is still not 100 percent, Reece Topley’s injury today has put more work in the treatment room for England than expected. He is reported to have sustained a broken finger while South Africa were batting and gave away 88 runs in his spell.

(Photograph: Twitter )

England's batting brought down to the mat

Much to the credit of Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi, the trio was devastating for England’s humiliation. They scalped seven wickets between them while also seeing one DRS call go against them with the umpire’s decision. However, Buttler and company were the engineers of their own downfall as they lost control with the bat and were never in the picture to cause South Africa any issues.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Champions or Chokers – South Africa’s unknown status

Wins against Australia, England and Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup would have seen any team being tipped to win the title, however, South Africa’s situation differs. The wins have certainly put them in the hat to be the world champion’s race, but their defeat to the Netherlands says otherwise. The Proteas are likely to make it to the semis as their form suggests but it is the decisive stage where they have fumbled. However, today's performance is one for the ages, and will live with it for now.

(Photograph: Twitter )