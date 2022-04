Axiom Mission 1, which is an all-private astronaut mission, has been sent to International Space Station (ISS) for the first time. The four-member crew left for the space laboratory at 11:17 am EDT (1517 GMT) in a SpaceX rocket ship on Friday.

The team was selected by Houston-based startup Axiom Space Inc. It is sending three customers, who have paid for the flight and an Axiom employee Michael López-Alegría to the ISS for an eight-day stay.