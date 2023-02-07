In Pics | FIRST IMAGES of Chinese balloon debris pulled from Atlantic released by US Navy

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Chinese balloon wreckage being removed from Atlantic in new photos

Chinese balloon wreckage is seen being removed from the ocean in the Atlantic Ocean in new photos published by the US Navy. The pictures offer the first up-close view of the Chinese balloon. Pentagon officials have dubbed it a "high-altitude surveillance balloon."



(Photograph: Twitter )

Updated images from 5 February, a day after F-22 Raptor fighter shot down the Chinese balloon

Last week, a Chinese "spy" balloon was seen flying over American sky. After being trailed across the US by the military for days, the balloon was shot down over the Atlantic on Sunday off the coast of South Carolina. The updated images were taken on February 5, one day after an F-22 Raptor fighter shot down the balloon.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Choppy waters delayed the recovery of the Chinese balloon debris

The expedition to gather the debris began at roughly 10 a.m. local time on Monday after choppy waves made it dangerous to start on Sunday, according to a statement from the Department of Defense.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Similar Chinese balloons flown over US skies in Trump-era as well: US officials

As part of what US officials have described as a years-long Chinese global surveillance programme, similar aircraft have flown above the US in previous years, including at least three times during the administration of former president Donald Trump, according to revelations made in recent days by White House officials and the Pentagon.



(Photograph: Twitter )