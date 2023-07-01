In Pics | Amarnath Yatra begins, first batch of devotees leave for the Holy Cave

| Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

The first batch of pilgrims set out for the annual Amarnath Yatra on July 1 from the base camp located in Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir. With security being tightened, the devotees set out on their journey to the holy cave shrine.

Pilgrims start from Baltal base camp

The pilgrims will travel 12 kilometres from the Baltal base camp in the Ganderbal district to the cave shrine, which is located at a height of about 13,000 feet. Apart from the Baltal route, Pahalgam, located in the Anantnag district, is another route for the pilgrimage. (Image credit:@uniindianews/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Deputy Commissioner flags off the yatra

The yatra was flagged off from the Baltal base camp by Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir, and other officials and police. The officials said the yatra would not have been possible without the support of locals. (Image credit:@Surender8938/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Rescue teams, volunteers posted

About 6,000 devotees arrived at the base camp, said Deputy Commissioner Shyambir, as quoted by PTI. He also said that rescue teams and volunteers were posted on the route to assist the pilgrims if needed. (Image credit:@darayesha272/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Lieutenant Governor of J&K flags off yatra

The first batch of yatris from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, for the alternate route, was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. According to a PTI report, the batch consisted of 3,488 pilgrims. (Image credit:@Arvindkhajuria2/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Yatra to go on for 62 days

Yatra on both the routes will continue for 62 days. The Baltal route is shorter and steeper than the traditional Pahalgam route. This year, more than three lakhs pilgrims have registered for the yatra. (Image credit:@uniindianews/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Security personnel deployed

The security along both routes has been strengthened and security personnel have been deployed to oversee the pilgrimage. The officials have also set up new security pickets, says a PTI report. (Image credit:@bhagwa_sonam/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

The second batch

The second batch from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp left for the yatra on Saturday with over 4,400 pilgrims. According to a PTI report, the pilgrims left for the Amarnath shrine in about 188 vehicles from the base, making a total of 7,904 from the Jammu base camp. The pilgrimage will come to an end on August 31. (Image credit:@ndtvfeed/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )