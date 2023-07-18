In pics | Firefighters battle 81 wildfires across Greece, thousands near Athens evacuated

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 03:34 AM IST

Wildfire rage across Greece

The officials in Greece, on Monday (July 17) reported a total of 81 blazes across the country which are said to have been fuelled by a heatwave and strong winds, according to the firefighters. The army, police special forces and volunteer rescuers have been deployed to evacuate people near Athens, reported the Associated Press.



The wildfires reportedly began in Kouvaras some 50 kilometres southeast of the Greek capital and spread fast amid erratic winds up to 70 km/hour.

(Photograph: AFP )

Kouvaras allegedly set ablaze, man arrested

According to initial reports, the fire was said to have been started in the Greek village of Kouvaras, near the capital Athens. Fire spokesperson Ioannis Artopoios said that the Greek police have arrested “a foreigner who allegedly caused the fire” in Kouvaras. Images shows wildfire in Kouvaras area near Lagonisi.

(Photograph: AFP )

Fire spreads fast amid 'erratic winds'

From Kouvaras the blaze quickly spread south amid erratic winds up to 70 km/hour, toward the Attica region as well as Lagonissi, Anavyssos and Saronida, where several homes were burned, reported AFP.



The blaze is said to have been fuelled by a heatwave and strong winds, according to the firefighters. Several houses and cars were also seen gutted by the fire while thick white smoke billowed in wooded areas. “Due to high winds, the blaze spread across 12 kilometres in two hours,” said Artopoios. Image shows flames approaching a house in Saronida, near Athens.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Thousands evacuated from Loutraki

Another wildfire was reported in the popular beach town of Loutraki where the town’s mayor, Giorgos Gkionis, said, “We have saved 1,200 children who were in the holiday camps.” The army, police special forces and volunteer rescuers also evacuated a rehabilitation centre for seniors and rescued horses from a stable in the area, reported the AP. In Loutraki, around 135 firemen with 50 fire engines, 40 soldiers and 13 aircraft have been deployed to contain the fire which has since disrupted train services and also prompted officials to shut down a part of the highway, reported Reuters. Image shows firemen battling the wildfire in the settlement of Irini, near the resort town of Loutraki, some 80 kilometres east of Athens.

(Photograph: AFP )

Other regions affected

Firefighters were also trying to tackle the flame near Lagonisi, some 40 kilometres southeast of the Greek capital, which is home to thousands of seaside vacation houses. According to reports, thick smoke also blocked traffic in the nearby Kalyvia, where the authorities have asked residents to leave the area and the monks were evacuated from a local monastery.

(Photograph: AFP )

Rescue efforts underway

Officials were in the midst of battling a total of 81 blazes across the country, on Monday.



According to local authorities, around 200 firemen, 20 soldiers, 68 engines and 16 aircraft have been deployed to get the blaze under control, said a Greek fire service official, as per Reuters. While the fire brigade has also been placed on standby in the wider Athens area. “The conditions are changing constantly and this has to be matched by our response. We have ordered multiple evacuations,” said Artopios, adding that the mountainous terrain and wind have slowed down the firefighting efforts.

(Photograph: AFP )

A 'very difficult day': Fire service spokesperson

A third fire broke out in the afternoon and was burning forest about 30 kilometres north of Athens. This was with the dozens of blazes across the country with the biggest fronts near Athens. "Tuesday will also be a very difficult day. There is a very high risk for fires," said the fire service spokesperson, strong winds will persist.



Greece is also bracing for more fires on Tuesday amid soaring temperatures and strong winds.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Greece's PM blames climate change

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is currently in Brussels for a leaders' summit said that he was constantly being updated about the situation and attributed the wildfires to climate change. "Today was the first really tough day of this summer. It is certain that more will follow. We've had, we have and will have fires, which is also one of the results of the climate crisis that we experience with increased intensity," said Mitsotakis. This comes as Greece along with the rest of Europe has been witnessing a heatwave since last week with temperatures reaching as high as 44 degree Celsius, in some parts of the country. Furthermore, greater Athens and much of southern Greece were placed on the second highest level of alert for wildfires Monday and Tuesday after the four-day heatwave in the country, with some respite over the weekend.

(Photograph: Reuters )