Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's dreamlike wedding- see pics

Actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 in Chennai in an intimate ceremony amidst close friends and family. The much-talked-about wedding was announced a few days back. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ajit Kumar, Rajnikanth, Suriya, and director Mani Ratnam, among other celebrities, attended the wedding and gave their best wishes to the newlywed couple. Vignesh Shivan shared some pictures of him and the bride, giving us a glimpse of the wedding decor, whose theme was cream and red-pastel.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Nayanthara as a bride, and here are some beautiful images from the star couple’s wedding.