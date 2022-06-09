Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's dreamlike wedding- see pics

Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 06:39 PM(IST)

Actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 in Chennai in an intimate ceremony amidst close friends and family. The much-talked-about wedding was announced a few days back. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ajit Kumar, Rajnikanth, Suriya, and director Mani Ratnam, among other celebrities, attended the wedding and gave their best wishes to the newlywed couple. Vignesh Shivan shared some pictures of him and the bride, giving us a glimpse of the wedding decor, whose theme was cream and red-pastel.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Nayanthara as a bride, and here are some beautiful images from the star couple’s wedding.

 

Beginning of forever

Nayanthara and Vignesh wedding rituals were performed by Hindu priests. Around 20 priests from Tiruttani, Vadapalani, Mylapore, and Kalikambal temples performed the Hindu rituals, according to a report by the Times of India. Meanwhile, the wedding ceremony began around 8:30 am on Thursday morning. 

The picture shows groom Vignesh Shivan tying the sacred ‘Thali’ (mangalsutra) around actress Nayanthara's neck. 

Happy groom Vignesh Shivan

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan wore a traditional South Indian beige ensemble from designer label Jade by Monica and Karishma. The filmmaker looked super happy as he walked down the aisle with folded hands. Sharing a single shot of himself, Vignesh wrote, "Blessed. Thanking the universe and our parents."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fun jaimala moment

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in the picture can be seen sharing some happy and fun moments during their jaimala ceremony. 

 

Vignesh Shivan kissing Nayanthara

In one photo, Shivan is seen kissing the bride on the forehead, while in the other, Nayanthara can be seen adoring her mangalsutra. 

“From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE,” he captioned one of the photos. Sharing his solo pic from the wedding, he wrote, “Blessed, thanking the universeee. And our parents," wrote Shivan. 

Nayanthara as a beautiful bride in red

Nayanthara chose a custom-made red embroidered saree with full sleeves for her wedding by designer label Jade by Monica and Karishma. She accessorised the saree with jhumkas and stacked bangles adorned with tiny pearls. 

Sharing Nayanthara’s solo pic on Instagram, Vignesh wrote: “The filmmaker shared photos of his and Nayanthara's wedding on Instagram. "From Nayan mam ... to Kadambari ... to #Thangamey to my baby and then my Uyir. And also my Kanmani and now my wife." He added the hashtags #WikkiNayanWedding and #WikkiNayan to his post.

