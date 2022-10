IN PICS: Festival of Lights celebrations underway in Berlin, Germany

Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 10:57 PM(IST)

From October 7 to October 16, 2022, over the period of 10 evenings, the annual Festival of Lights in Berlin is set to show at least 70 light works by international artists. Every year in autumn the city lights up during this festival that first began in 2005. However, amid the energy crunch due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine this year only 35 landmarks will be illuminated rather than the usual 70.

'Vision Of Our Future'

This year’s theme is “Vision Of Our Future” was implemented in a “New Edition” which is sustainable, innovative and responsible. In line with this theme, the organisers have indicated that this will be the most cost-efficient and sustainable festival ever.

As the timing has been reduced and it will now be between 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm as opposed to midnight with the use of the latest energy-saving LED technology which is set to cut their energy bill by 75% on last year. (Photo: festival-of-lights.de)



(Photograph:Others)