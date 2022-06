Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as "Bongbong", was sworn in as the 17th President of the Philippines on Thursday, restoring one of the country's most notorious political dynasties to the Malacañang Palace 36 years after his father was ousted in a popular uprising.

Critics fear that his rise to power was the culmination of a decades-long attempt to rebrand the Marcos family's name and image, most recently through a supercharged social media campaign.