In Pics | Fatal flooding in Western Germany

In Germany, which is experiencing one of the worst weather disasters since World War II, desperate residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as rescue helicopters were being used for evacuation.
Two men remove try to secure goods from next to debris of houses destroyed by the floods in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr, western Germany.
(Photograph:AFP)
People pass by destroyed cars after the floods caused major damage in Euskirchen, western Germany.
People walk past rubble in a street devastated by the floods in Euskirchen, western Germany
A couple hug as they stand amongst debris left by flood waters in a street in the town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler on July 15, 2021.
A damaged car and bicycles are pictured in a muddy street in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany, on July 15, 2021.