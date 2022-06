In pics: Fairytale venue with dark past for G7 summit in Germany

Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 04:00 PM(IST)

Elmau Castle, nestled in the Bavarian Alps, is a five-star resort that has been transformed into a fortress for the three-day meeting of the club of rich nations.

G7 leaders will gather from Sunday in a quintessentially German venue handpicked by former chancellor Angela Merkel and recycled by her successor Olaf Scholz, a luxury hotel with a fairy-tale setting and a tumultuous past.

'Forecast for stormy weather'

If the forecast for stormy weather holds, Scholz will have a fitting backdrop for the meeting that will have the Ukraine war, the global food crisis and the health of the world's democracies and the planet on the agenda.

"This club for conversation began as the G6 with six countries (in the 1970s) to discuss how to deal with the oil crisis at that time," Scholz said on Saturday.

"Now it's important that we talk about today's situation and ensure that we stop man-made climate change."

(Photograph:AFP)