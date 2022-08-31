In pics | Evolution of iPhones over the years 

Steve Jobs, the mastermind, launched the iPhone years ago. He defined the device as a widescreen iPod with touch control, a unique mobile phone with digital communications. 

The iPhone has developed so much more than since it was initially introduced. It has elevated Apple to the position of being the largest company in the world in the terms of market and serves as status among people. 

The consistent advances Apple has made to keep the iPhone forefront of the competition helped it stand out. 

The iPhone is still in news today, even 15 years later. Let’s have a look at the evolution of the iPhone over time:

 

iPhone (2007)

The first iPhone launched was in 2007, which served as a model for later smartphones. 

Introducing the iconic icon grid, one home button, multitouch display and ditching a hardware keyboard, which was a regular feature in phones back then. 

The phone back then equipped to access the internet lacked essential features like the phones today serve such as fast internet connectivity and an Apple store. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

iPhone 3G (2008)

The App Store, the final piece of the puzzle was included in the launch of the 3G phone.

This provided programmers with the opportunity to create their own programmes, and the iPhone’s worth soared as practical apps and games populated its digital forms. 

The iPhone 3G had push email, GPS navigation and 3G data as well. (Image courtesy: wikimedia commons)

iPhone 3GS (2009)

The first-ever ‘S’ model launched offered new upgrades. The company said that ‘S’ stands for speed, as it is twice quick as its predecessor. 

The new text copy and paste feature were now available to the users. (Image courtesy: gsmarena)

iPhone 4 & iPhone 4S

Stainless steel and glass were added to the iPhone 4 (2010) in its first design, giving it a squarer shape with rounder corners. It was the first thinnest product to have a ‘Retina display,’ a front camera for video calling and launched on iOS.

The iPhone 4S (2011), the fifth generation had the same design as its forerunner but came with “Siri”, Apple’s speech assistant. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

iPhone 5 series

The next iPhone came in a series of iPhone5, 5S and 5C.

The iPhone 5 with a bit larger screen, is still manageable with one hand, and it's aluminium chassis it making it a bit lighter with its durability. 

The iPhone 5S keeps the same design, but touch ID, Apple’s fingerprint scanner taking place of the home button. 

For the first time in 2013, Apple unveiled two phones on the same day.

The 5C, the most affordable phone, came in a variety of colours. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

iPhone 6 & 6 Plus (2014)

Both iPhones had the 3D touch feature, the glass was more durable and the aluminium case was less likely to bend but a little less changed. (image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

iPhone 7 & 7 Plus (2016)

Avoiding any major redesign, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus improved by introducing better water and camera resistance. 

The plus model introduced a dual-camera system that offered zoom and a Portrait Mode. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

iPhone 8 & 8 Plus (2017)

Not being Apple’s ground-breaking innovations to commemorate the 10th anniversary. 

The new models with only better cameras and processors and an all-glass back to enable new wireless charging coils. (Image courtesy: Wikimedia commons)

iPhone X series (2017-2018)

By eliminating the OG, physical home button and putting an edge-to-edge OLED display on a brand-new stainless steel chassis, iPhone X 2017 model broke the visual template of every iPhone before it.

Minor changes made the XS resemble iPhone X but the company also introduced a plus-sized ‘Max’ model with a massive display. (Image courtesy: gsmarena)

iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max (2019)

Apple this time for 11 launched an ultrawide camera allowing users to include more in a photo scene.

For 11 pro and pro max, included a third camera for pictures. The glass back of the pro model had a matte finish rather than a glossy one. (Image courtesy: Apple)

iPhone 12 & 12 mini (2020)

The glass sandwich design with flat edges that debuted on the iPhone 4 in 2010, was revived for the iPhone 12. 

The iPhone 12 mini, was unveiled with a smaller version. (Image courtesy: Apple)

iPhone 12 pro & pro max (2020)

Compared to its previous one, iPhone 12 pro offers a few extra features like a telescopic camera, a matte glass finish on the back, and a stainless-steel frame. 

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has the largest iPhone screen to date. (Image courtesy: Apple)

iPhone 13, pro and pro max (2021)

iPhone 13, much similar to 12, could have been an S model as there were not many changes made. 

The 13 pro initially resembles 12 pros only the camera lenses are enlarged, hinting at the variety of camera changes in these models.

