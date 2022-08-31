In pics | Evolution of iPhones over the years 

Steve Jobs, the mastermind, launched the iPhone years ago. He defined the device as a widescreen iPod with touch control, a unique mobile phone with digital communications.

The iPhone has developed so much more than since it was initially introduced. It has elevated Apple to the position of being the largest company in the world in the terms of market and serves as status among people.

The consistent advances Apple has made to keep the iPhone forefront of the competition helped it stand out.

The iPhone is still in news today, even 15 years later. Let’s have a look at the evolution of the iPhone over time:



