In Pics | Panic hits Seoul after North Korea attempts satellite launch

Written By: Ipsa Prasun Updated: May 31, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

North Korea tried to launch a satellite, Chollima-1, on Wednesday, May 31, which plunged into the sea due to technical faults. The incident prompted emergency warnings in both South Korea and Japan. The attempt to launch the Chollima-1 satellite by North Korea has not only gained widespread condemnation but also led to strong criticism of the country’s technological developments.

Chollima-1

In data provided to international authorities before the launch, North Korean authorities said the rocket would fly south, with stages and other debris expected to fall over the Yellow Sea and into the Pacific Ocean.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Failed engine!

As per reports from KCNA, the Korean Central News Agency, the North Korean rocket plunged into the sea after losing thrust due to instability in the engine and fuel system.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Debris found

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military was conducting operations to salvage parts of the failed satellite. The military of South Korea shared pictures of a large cylindrical object floating in the sea about 200 km (124.27 miles) off the west coast island of Eocheongdo.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Emergency evacuation

Air raid sirens wailed across Seoul, South Korea at about 6:32 am (2132 GMT on Tuesday) as the city warned its citizens to prepare for a potential evacuation. The Japanese government also issued an emergency warning over its J-Alert broadcasting system for residents of the southern prefecture of Okinawa to take cover indoors early on Wednesday morning.

(Photograph: Reuters )

International community condemns North Korea

Several countries including the US, Japan and even the United Nations condemned the launch. A spokesperson for the UN said that any launch by Pyongyang using ballistic missile technology breached Security Council resolutions.

(Photograph: Reuters )

'Will stay vigilant'

In a statement by Japan’s Foreign Ministry, the US, South Korea and Japan strongly condemned the satellite launch and the three countries said they will continue to “stay vigilant with a high sense of urgency”.

(Photograph: Reuters )