In Pics: Environmental photographer of the year 2023

Written By: Sneha Swaminathan Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Winners of this year's contest include a drongo seizing termites, cows navigating floodwaters, and a coral emitting a festive glow. Presented by Nikon in collaboration with MPB and supported by Arup, the 16th edition of the competition, organised by CIWEM and WaterBear, aims to inspire change and climate action through global environmental photography. Notably, the winners predominantly hail from climate-vulnerable nations such as Bangladesh, India, and Argentina. Here are a few select photos.

Grand title – Black soldier fly farming

A pioneering insect food study at the University of Turin investigates the nutritional potential of black soldier flies. Abundant in proteins and ecologically sustainable due to low water and soil usage, these flies, by consuming food waste, actively contribute to a circular economy. This research is part of the Zero Hunger series by Maurizio, addressing global food insecurity and proposing insect-based solutions.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Youth title – Flood-affected area

Due to monsoon flooding in Kushtia, Bangladesh, a farmer and his cows navigate through submerged roads to access food. Solayman Hossain, 18, captured the scene, winning the youth title. He aims to inspire environmental action, emphasizing nature's significance and advocating for sustainability.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Category winner – MPB vision of the future – Walk through trash

In Dhaka, Bangladesh, a drone photograph captures a bridge enveloped by plastic pollution, highlighting the severe plastic contamination in one of the world's most plastic-polluted nations

(Photograph: Twitter )

Category winner – Keeping 1.5 alive – Survival of buffaloes in drought

Buffaloes search for food in dry grasslands during a 2022 drought in Gaibandha, Bangladesh.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Category runner-up – Adapting for tomorrow – Beyond the world, West Bengal, India, July 2022

For the past four to five years, the photographer has been capturing images of West Bengal. During periods of low or slow-moving water, a photochemical reaction occurs, forming a moss-like structure. While these algae render the water unfit for human consumption, they provide support to beneficial bacteria for aquatic flora and fauna.

(Photograph: Twitter )