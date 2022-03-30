In pics: Ed Sheeran, Sachin Tendulkar and others pay tribute to Shane Warne at his memorial service

Australian cricketer Shane Warne was farewelled at a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday where tens of thousands of people gathered to remember one of the game's finest players at his home stadium.

Warne, whose talent and personality transcended cricket, died of a suspected heart attack about three weeks ago at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand.

A number of his former teammates, ex-cricketers and celebrities from across the globe paid tribute to Warne at his memorial service at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.