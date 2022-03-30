In pics: Ed Sheeran, Sachin Tendulkar and others pay tribute to Shane Warne at his memorial service

Australian cricketer Shane Warne was farewelled at a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday where tens of thousands of people gathered to remember one of the game's finest players at his home stadium.

Warne, whose talent and personality transcended cricket, died of a suspected heart attack about three weeks ago at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand.

A number of his former teammates, ex-cricketers and celebrities from across the globe paid tribute to Warne at his memorial service at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Brian Lara at Shane Warne's memorial service

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara (R) arrives to attend the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on March 30, 2022.

(With inputs from AFP)

(Photograph:AFP)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke at Shane Warne's memorial service

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) arrives to attend the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on March 30, 2022.

(With inputs from AFP)

(Photograph:AFP)

Adam Gilchrist attended Shane Warne's memorial service

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist (C) arrives to attend the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on March 30, 2022.

(With inputs from AFP)

(Photograph:AFP)

Glenn McGrath and Steve Waugh were present at Shane Warne's memorial service

Former Asutralian cricketers Glenn McGrath (L) and Steve Waugh (2nd R) arrive to attend the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on March 30, 2022.

(With inputs from AFP)

(Photograph:AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar recalled his fond memories with Shane Warne

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar speaks during the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on March 30, 2022.

(With inputs from AFP)

(Photograph:AFP)

Ed Sheeran paid tribute to Shane Warne

Singer Ed Sheeran sings during the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on March 30, 2022.

(With inputs from AFP)

(Photograph:AFP)

Jon Stevens paid tribute to Shane Warne

Singer Jon Stevens performs during the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on March 30, 2022.

(With inputs from AFP)

(Photograph:AFP)

Robbie Williams paid tribute to Shane Warne

English singer Robbie Williams on a big screen sings during the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on March 30, 2022.

(With inputs from AFP)

(Photograph:AFP)

Brooke Warne, Jackson Warne and Summer Warne remebered Shane

Shane Warne's children, Brooke Warne (L) Jackson Warne (R) and Summer Warne, take the stage during the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on March 30, 2022.

(With inputs from AFP)

(Photograph:AFP)

