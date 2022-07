In pics: Ecuador government, Indigenous leaders sign deal to end protests

Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 04:57 PM(IST)

Thousands of Indigenous protesters left the Ecuadoran capital of Quito Thursday evening after their leaders and the government signed a deal that would cut fuel prices and end their cost-of-living demonstrations that largely paralyzed the country for 18 straight days.

'Time to go home'

The agreement, mediated by the Catholic Church and signed in Quito, provides for a five-cent-per-gallon reduction in the price of diesel and gasoline on top of a 10-cent cut already conceded by the government.

"Very likely we are tired... so it's time to go home," protest leader Leonidas Iza told a crowd of some 4,000 demonstrators after announcing an end to the protests earlier in the day.

The Indigenous protesters funneled out of the city peacefully in buses and trucks, many of them waving Ecuadoran and Indigenous multi-color wiphala flags.

(Photograph:Reuters)