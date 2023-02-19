In pics | Earthquake in Turkey splits this village in two. Here’s what happened

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

The series of earthquakes which hit Turkey, on February 6 which killed more than 45,000 people also left the country’s Demirkopru village split into two. The Turkish village is home to some 1,000 people has sustained heavy damage but fortunately, no one died while some people were injured, said a report by AFP.

What happened?

A small Turkish village named Demirkopru split into two after the devastating earthquakes which have killed more than 46,000 people across the country and neighbouring Syria. The image shows a girl standing looking at the edge of a crack collapsed cobbled stoned street in the village which has been divided by a large crack in Hatay on Saturday (February 18).

(Photograph: AFP )

Homes sink

Following the earthquakes, homes in the village sank four metres (13 feet), said local resident, Mahir Karatas, a 42-year-old farmer and home owner told AFP. He added, "The ground went up and down." Image shows people sitting on the wreckage of a road destroyed in Demirkopru.

(Photograph: AFP )

Upturned streets in murky waters

A report by AFP describes the village streets which people once walked on and surrounding area as "bits of debris floating in murky water, broken pavements and lopsided houses." Image shows a boy carrying a carton across an upturned cobbled street.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Really scared'

Residents of Demirkopru speaking to AFP described how once the quake hit they villagers scrambled to safety in an area designated by authorities in case of any tremors but even that could not endure the 7.8 magnitude force and developed cracks.

(Photograph: AFP )

Finding shelter

According a report by AFP, the rescue efforts were largely focused on the ancient city Antakya which has also faced the devastating consequences of the quake and is 20 kilometres away from Demirkopru. Image shows a Syrian woman in a tent in the small Turkish village.

(Photograph: AFP )

The aftermath

The image shows a body of a dead cow stuck in dried mud inside what remains of Mahir Karatas, a 42-year-old farmer's shed, reported AFP. It added, that some half a dozen buildings close to his house were damaged.

(Photograph: AFP )

Devastating aftermath

According to a report by AFP citing local residents during the earthquake water rose from below ground and remained stagnated while the paved road no longer exists and some bits were now a metre higher than others.

(Photograph: AFP )