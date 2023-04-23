IN PICS | From rituals to protests: Earth Day 2023 celebrations across the world

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 01:31 AM IST

London, UK

This year, on Earth Day, Extinction Rebellion an environmental campaign group which is headquartered in the United Kingdom began its four days of action, on April 21. The group's 'The Big One' event, in London, saw thousands of registration ahead of Earth Day and they that 100,000 people will gather outside the British parliament this weekend.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Activists in London, UK

Activists take part in the Extinction Rebellion's 'The Big One' event, outside the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's building, in London on April 21.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Rennes, France

Protestors hold signs during a rally and a march for the climate, on the occasion of Earth Day 2023, organised in front of the headquarters of the Le Duff Group a French restaurant conglomerate, in Rennes, France.

(Photograph: AFP )

Protest against French company in Renne

Protestors carry a banner reading "Liffre's land threaten" during a rally organised in front of the headquarters of the Le Duff Group, in Rennes. This comes as a French company, Bridor, hopes to set up in Liffre, near Rennes, on 21 hectares of agricultural land, a factory for frozen brioches intended for export, a project against which environmental associations oppose.

(Photograph: AFP )

Punjab, India

Students dressed with environmentally themed designs take part in an event on the occasion of 'Earth Day' at a school in the Indian city of Amritsar on April 22.

(Photograph: AFP )

Lima, Peru

In Peru, shamans on Friday (April 21) made an offering to the "Pachamama", or Mother Earth. They were seen holding yellow flowers and rattles as the shamans walked around a papier-mache globe performing a cleansing ritual, reported Reuters.



The rituals whose origins lie in the Indigenous cultures of Peru are done to thank the Earth and build awareness of the planet, according to Walter Alarcon, the president of the Healing Shamans of Peru International Organization.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Peruvian ritual before Earth Day

A Peruvian shaman holds a live snake during a ritual to deliver predictions for the upcoming Earth Day, on April 21. According to AFP, several Peruvian shamans equipped with coca leaves, swords, smoking ceramic pots, incense and a live snake participated in the ceremony on top of the San Cristobal hill in Lima.

(Photograph: AFP )

California, United States

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in the United States' city of San Francisco, California, demanding action on climate change and other environmental issues on Friday (April 21) ahead of Earth Day.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Massachusetts, United States

Volunteers city employees, state officials and city officials worked with an environmental group called GreenRoots, to clear as much trash as they could from areas all over Chelsea and East Boston, Massachusetts, on Earth Day (April 22).

(Photograph: AFP )

Washington, United States

Environmental activists protest during the "End the Era of Fossil Fuels" rally on Earth Day, as they march to the White House in Washington, DC, on April 22.

(Photograph: AFP )

New York, United States

Runners and pedestrians take advantage of the annual "Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day" in New York where more than 100 streets were closed to vehicles, allowing pedestrians, cyclists and local businesses to enjoy the roadways with no concern for cars for a full five hours during Earth Day on April 22.

(Photograph: AFP )