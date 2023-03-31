In Pics | Dramatic visuals emerge as Trump supporters take to streets over indictment

Written By: Prisha Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump after an investigation into hush money paid to adult star Stormy Daniels, making him the first former US president who will be facing a criminal charge as he gears up to run, a second time, for the White House.



Supporters rally

Trump's supporters on Thursday (March 30) rallied at his Mar-a-Lago property after the former was indicted by the grand jury, as they called the charges unfair and unmerited.



(Photograph: AFP )

Flags waved, horns honked in support of Trump

The supporters waved MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats and Trump 2024 flags as they spent hours on the roads. The supporters waved the flags at cars that passed by and they, in return, honked their horns displaying their support for Trump.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Old horse-face story can't stop Trump from becoming president'

"Do you really think that these charges are going to go through? Do you really think that they're going to take President Trump out of the running for president because of some old horse-face story? No! I don't believe that for a second. No. I'm going to vote for President Trump," said Jill Cohen, a 57-year-old Florida resident and author.

(Photograph: AFP )

Maga Mary predicts indictment will mobilise supporters

A woman supporter, who was identifying herself as "Maga Mary," said with certainty that the indictment will only help in mobilising more supporters. "It's going to give him the presidency. Just watch," she stated.

(Photograph: AFP )

Opponents protest too

Meanwhile, Trump's opponents protested outside New York District Attorney's office in New York and hoped that Trump will soon be convicted for his crime.

(Photograph: AFP )