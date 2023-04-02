IN PICS | Dozens of devastating tornadoes wreck the US Midwest and South

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

Devastating tornadoes have battered the US Midwest and South. Seven states across the region weathered the wrath of over 50 twisters. Buildings have collapsed including a theatre in the state of Illinois. According to the Met department, the Southern Plains may be in for another round of calamity as tornadoes are expected on Sunday (April 2).

Before and after pictures of the devastation

A before (top) and after (bottom) satellite image shows the trail of destruction left in the wake of tornado that torpedoed through Little Rock, Arkansas. The top pic was taken on October 3, 2022 while the other one was taken on April 1, 2023, by Planet Labs PBC.

(Photograph: AFP )

Theatre's roof collapses

Roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado on Saturday (April1) in city of Belvidere, Illinois. According to reports, 260 people were in the venue when the tornado made impact. One person has died while 28 are injured.

(Photograph: AP )

The city is 'impassable'

A house is completely wrecked from a tornado in Covington - a city in the US state of Georgia. According to Covington Police Department , the city is literally 'impassable' due to the impact of tornado. "The City of Covington is impassable. Please do not get in vehicles and drive around the roadways. We are currently trying to clear Highway 51 near the hospital for crews to pass through," the police said in a statement.

(Photograph: AP )

Debris and damage all over

People peer through the debris at Ed Whestine's farm southwest of Wellman, Iowa. As many as 12 tornadoes killed multiple people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest. Towns have been cut in half while buildings and houses are flattened.

(Photograph: AP )

Tornadoes wipe out cities

Wreckage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Indiana. Multiple deaths have been reported in the region. Sullivan County, in west central Indiana, and Whiteland in Johnson County just south of Indianapolis weathered some of the strongest tornadoes that hit the area. According to National Weather Service in Indianapolis, seven twisters descended upon the land in the county.

(Photograph: AP )

Biden addresses the community

US President Joe Biden visited the town of Rolling Fork in the northeastern state of Mississippi. The small town of Rolling Fork was hit by a devastating EF4 tornado last Saturday, killing at least 26 people "We're not just here for today, I'm determined that we're going to leave nothing behind. We're going to get it done for you," said Biden in the speech, before adding, "I'm making sure you got a place to sleep, food to eat, helping you rebuild your lives."

(Photograph: AFP )