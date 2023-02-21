In Pics: Doomsday glacier to crumble anytime now, will lift global sea level by 3 metres
A new study has revealed that Antarctica’s doomsday glacier can crumble anytime soon which could lift the sea level by 3 metres. The 192,000 sq/km Thwaites Glacier is holding on “by fingernails today”, warns British Antarctic Survey marine geophysicist Robert Larter. Its implications for the world population will be much greater-than-expected due to the lack of satellite data and scientific resources in developing nations. The glacier is increasingly getting weaker as warm water reaches its cracks and crevices half a kilometre below its surface. However, scientists are not sure when will this catastrophe happen.
The Thwaites glacier is expected to collapse anytime between the next 5 to 500 years. And once this collapses, it will lead the sea level to rise by 65 cm within 100 years. However, that would be just the start of a much bigger problem. The collapse of the glacier will likely set a chain reaction in motion that will further lift the sea level by 3 metres.
Glaciers lose more than half a trillion tonnes of ice annually
Since 2000, the ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica have lost more than half a trillion tonnes of ice annually, or six freezing Olympic swimming pools per second. The single largest cause of sea level rise, which has accelerated three times in the recent decades compared to much of the 20th century, has been amplified by these kilometres-thick ice cubes.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Thwaites: Antarctica's fastest-moving glacier
Thwaites has retreated 14 kilometres since the 1990s and is one of the continent's fastest-moving glaciers. It is largely submerged in water and is vulnerable to irreparable ice loss.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Collapse of Thwaites glacier will trigger melting of ice lakes sitting behind it
Thwaites Glacier acts as a natural dam for enormous ice lakes sitting behind it. They will slide down the mild slopes of continental Antarctica and into the sea once the big glacier collapses. This would result in an additional increase of 3 metres. Although that will happen during the course of 100 years.
(Photograph:Reuters)
This is how rising ocean levels will impact the humanity
According to a study that was just published in the American Geophysical Union journal Earth's Future, rising ocean levels will destroy agriculture in some cities, contaminate water sources, and displace millions of people much sooner than previously believed
(Photograph:Reuters)
Asia and Africa among the worst-hit continents
Global warming has increased sea level by 20 centimetres since 1900, which has increased the destructive force of ocean storms and is pushing salt water into populated, low-lying agricultural deltas throughout Asia and Africa.