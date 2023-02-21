In Pics: Doomsday glacier to crumble anytime now, will lift global sea level by 3 metres

| Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

A new study has revealed that Antarctica’s doomsday glacier can crumble anytime soon which could lift the sea level by 3 metres. The 192,000 sq/km Thwaites Glacier is holding on “by fingernails today”, warns British Antarctic Survey marine geophysicist Robert Larter. Its implications for the world population will be much greater-than-expected due to the lack of satellite data and scientific resources in developing nations. The glacier is increasingly getting weaker as warm water reaches its cracks and crevices half a kilometre below its surface. However, scientists are not sure when will this catastrophe happen.

The Thwaites glacier is expected to collapse anytime between the next 5 to 500 years. And once this collapses, it will lead the sea level to rise by 65 cm within 100 years. However, that would be just the start of a much bigger problem. The collapse of the glacier will likely set a chain reaction in motion that will further lift the sea level by 3 metres.