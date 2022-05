'It is hell there': Zelensky says Donbas is 'completely destroyed' as Russia piles pressure - see pics

Updated: May 20, 2022, 01:42 PM(IST)

Moscow calls its invasion a "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of fascists, an assertion Kyiv and its Western allies say is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war. (Text: Reuters)

Ukraine's industrial Donbas region, the focus of recent Russian offensives, has been destroyed, President Volodymyr Zelensky said as some of the world's richest countries pledged to bolster Kyiv with billions of dollars.

After Kyiv, Donbas is the new target

Since turning away from Ukraine's capital, Russia is using massed artillery and armour to try to capture more territory in the Donbas, comprised of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, which Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

"The occupiers are trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there and that is not an exaggeration," Zelensky said in a late Thursday address.

"(There are) constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine. The Donbas is completely destroyed," he said.



(Photograph:AFP)