In Pics | Dignitaries, family members gather to remember former first lady Rosalynn Carter

Rosalynn Carter was on Tuesday (Nov 28) remembered for her humanitarian work and compassion as President Joe Biden and other dignitaries joined 99-year-old former President Jimmy Carter at an Atlanta memorial service for the former US first lady, who played a prominent role during her husband's 1977-1981 presidency.

Jack Carter remembers mother, former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Jack Carter, son of former US President Jimmy Carter, speaks during a funeral service for former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, on Wednesday (Nov 29). Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who died last week at the age of 96, will be buried at her home in Georgia later on Wednesday, following a private funeral service attended by her ailing husband Jimmy Carter.

Family members follow procession following a funeral service

Family members follow the procession following a funeral service for former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, on Wednesday (Nov 29).

Former US President Jimmy Carter honours wife

Former US President Jimmy Carter, who is in hospice care at home, attended a memorial service for his late wife Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta on Tuesday (Nov 28).

Former US President Bill Clinton at the tribute service

Former US President Bill Clinton arrives for a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday (Nov 28).

US singer Joanna Maddox performs

US singer Joanna Maddox performs during a funeral service for former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia on Wednesday.

