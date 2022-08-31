Diana, the people's princess

In the year 1995, two years before Diana, Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris, she said in a TV interview that she'd like to be a queen someday. But, she wasn't talking about the British monarchy into which she'd married. She wanted to be a queen of people's hearts. Ahead of her 25th death anniversary, we take you through a few archival pictures that indeed prove that Princess Diana was a legend who stood her ground and broke the glass ceiling.