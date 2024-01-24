In Pics | Devotees throng Ram temple in India's Ayodhya as it opens doors for public

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

After the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir which saw the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as various politicians and celebrities, the Hindu temple in the north Indian city of Ayodhya has been opened for the public, starting Monday (Jan 22).

Massive crowds gather in front of the Ram Temple

Before the gates were opened, massive crowds gathered in front of the Ram Mandir as early as 3 am on Tuesday morning.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Devotees wait to enter temple

The gates of the temple were opened for the people between 7 am to 11:30 am and then from 2 pm to 7 pm local time.

(Photograph: Reuters )

'Will only leave after I have seen my Lord Ram', says visitor

"I was adamant about this ... I will only leave after I have seen my Lord Ram," one of the visitors, Guddu Shukla, who queued at the temple gate at 4 a.m. in temperatures of about 8 degrees Celsius (46 degrees Fahrenheit), told news agency ANI.

(Photograph: Reuters )

'Devotees hugging temple walls and crying'

"Devotees inside are hugging the temple walls and crying," said a worshipper from central India, who did not give his name.

(Photograph: ANI )

'Etched in our memories for years to come'

After the consecration ceremony, Indian PM Modi posted a video of the grand rituals that took place in the temple and wrote on X, "What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come."

(Photograph: Twitter )