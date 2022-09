In pics | Devastating hurricane Ian hits Cuba, heading towards Florida

Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 03:24 AM(IST)

On its way to Florida, where residents were frantically preparing for the arrival of the powerful storm, Hurricane Ian barreled from Cuba on Tuesday after forcing evacuations on the island, no electricity for over a million people, and demolishing many homes.

Cuba's darkest storm passage

By mid-afternoon on Tuesday, the Category 3 storm was described as the darkest storm passage. The hurricane struck Cuba during a severe economic downturn.

In many areas, violent wind gusts broke windows and tore many metal roofs off. Roads into the hurricane's direct path were still impassable because of the fallen trees and electrical cables.

(Photograph:AFP)