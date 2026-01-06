/In Pics | Delcy Rodriguez followed Sathya Sai Baba – After Maduro, Venezuelan interim leader’s ties to Indian spiritual guru emerge

As Delcy Rodriguez takes over as Venezuela’s acting president after Nicolas Maduro’s capture, attention has turned to her long-standing devotion to Indian spiritual guru Sathya Sai Baba, marked by repeated visits to his Puttaparthi ashram and deep spiritual ties between Venezuela and India.
Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as the interim president of Venezuela on Monday (Jan 5). As Rodriguez takes the office, her long-standing spiritual devotion to Indian guru Sathya Sai Baba, forged through repeated visits to India over the years, has come to light.
Rodriguez was sworn in as the interim president two days after US forces abducted President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who are facing trial in New York. Maduro was captured in a US operation, forcing Rodriguez to take over all presidential powers.
Rodriguez, known for her spiritual inclinations rooted in India, has made several visits to Sathya Sai Baba’s ashram, Prasanthi Nilayam in Andhra Pradesh’s Puttaparthi. She visited the ashram in 2019, 2023 and most recently in October 2024. Each visit included paying respects at Sai Baba’s memorial.
During her October 2024 trip to India, shortly after the BRICS summit in Kazan, Rodríguez met then Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi before making a personal visit to Puttaparthi with her delegation.
Rodriguez has publicly spoken about the peace and serenity she experienced at the ashram. On every visit, she was received by RJ Rathnakar, managing trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.
Sathya Sai Baba also held a special place in Nicolas Maduro’s life. A framed photograph of the guru adorned Maduro’s office at Miraflores Palace, alongside portraits of revolutionaries like Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez, symbolising his deep reverence. He has also visited India four or five times.
Venezuela is the only Latin American nation which declared a day of national mourning after Sathya Sai Baba’s death in 2011. In November 2025, amid the crisis, Maduro marked Sai Baba’s 100th birth anniversary, calling him a “being of light,” underscoring the enduring spiritual link between Venezuela and India.