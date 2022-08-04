In pics | Deja vu as Iceland's capital witnesses volcanic eruption again

With attractions ranging from frigid, majestic glaciers to conical volcanoes spewing flaming lava, Iceland is a country of great contrast. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the nation is sometimes called the ‘land of fire and ice.’

Iceland is one of the most exciting locations for adventure seekers due to its more than 130 active and dormant volcanoes. The country has seen an increase in visitors recently, all too eager to get a closer look as the lava flows from its mountains, but is it safe?

