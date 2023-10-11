In pics: Death and destruction in Gaza as Israel launches massive retaliatory attack

Source: Reuters

In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes struck the Islamic University of Gaza on Wednesday, October 11, marking the fourth day of intense conflict between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

This escalation was triggered by a significant event on October 7 when Hamas militants carried out their deadliest attack in Israel's history. Gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns, resulting in a high number of casualties and the abduction of hostages taken to Gaza.

In retaliation, Israel initiated extensive air raids on Gaza, leading to the complete devastation of entire neighborhoods while also preparing for the possibility of a ground offensive.

The health ministry in Gaza reported over 900 casualties and 4,600 injuries in the densely populated coastal enclave, while Israel's military confirmed a death toll of 1,200 in Israel with more than 2,700 people wounded.