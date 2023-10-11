In pics: Death and destruction in Gaza as Israel launches massive retaliatory attack
Source:Reuters
In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes struck the Islamic University of Gaza on Wednesday, October 11, marking the fourth day of intense conflict between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.
This escalation was triggered by a significant event on October 7 when Hamas militants carried out their deadliest attack in Israel's history. Gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns, resulting in a high number of casualties and the abduction of hostages taken to Gaza.
In retaliation, Israel initiated extensive air raids on Gaza, leading to the complete devastation of entire neighborhoods while also preparing for the possibility of a ground offensive.
The health ministry in Gaza reported over 900 casualties and 4,600 injuries in the densely populated coastal enclave, while Israel's military confirmed a death toll of 1,200 in Israel with more than 2,700 people wounded.
Israel launches attack on Gaza
Smoke billows following Israeli strikes in Gaza City.
(Photograph:Reuters)
trending now
Rummaging through debris
Palestinians are combing through the debris of a residence that was levelled by Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, in an effort to locate and assist any injured individuals.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Mass funerals
People have assembled at a mosque to hold a prayer service for the Abu Quta family and their neighbours, who were casualties of Israeli airstrikes in the Palestinian city of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.
(Photograph:AFP)
Colossal destruction
The aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza following Hamas’s surprise attack.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Seaport strike
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City, in Gaza.
(Photograph:Reuters)
recommended photos
recommended photos
Pulling out the dead from debris
Palestinians work to pull the dead body of a girl from under the rubble of the municipality building which was hit by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza.