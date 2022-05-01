In Pics: Damaged Russian military vehicles lay strewn, show glimpses of war in Ukraine

For over two months, Russia and Ukraine forces have been engaged in a war.   

In it, over 1,000 tanks, at least 200 aircraft and around 2,500 armored fighting vehicles of Russian military have been destroyed by the Ukrainian forces, claimed President Volodymyr Zelensky, as per media reports.  

These vehicles have been laying strewn across the region. It also gives glimpses of war in Ukraine.  

According to Zelensky, the invading Russian army still have more equipment to carry out attacks.    

In the last few days, Russian forces have stepped up the attacks despite losses. 

Bombed

Scavengers search for useful metal parts in a destroyed Russian tank outside Kyiv, Ukraine. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Turned to ashes

A Ukrainian soldier gestures towards a destroyed Russian helicopter on the outskirts of the village of Mala Rohan in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Reduced to scrap

A destroyed Russian anti-aircraft missile system, marked with the "Z" symbol, is seen in the village of Husarivka in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Knocked down

A person drives a tractor past the debris of Russian military machinery destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the village of Rusaniv, Kyiv region, Ukraine. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

'Z' perishes

A Ukrainian tank drives next to a destroyed Russian vehicle, marked with the "Z" symbol in the village of Husarivka, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

