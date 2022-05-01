In Pics: Damaged Russian military vehicles lay strewn, show glimpses of war in Ukraine

For over two months, Russia and Ukraine forces have been engaged in a war.

In it, over 1,000 tanks, at least 200 aircraft and around 2,500 armored fighting vehicles of Russian military have been destroyed by the Ukrainian forces, claimed President Volodymyr Zelensky, as per media reports.

These vehicles have been laying strewn across the region. It also gives glimpses of war in Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, the invading Russian army still have more equipment to carry out attacks.

In the last few days, Russian forces have stepped up the attacks despite losses.