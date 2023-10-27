In Pics: Damage and distress in Mexico's Acapulco as Hurricane Otis batters beach resort

Written By: Prisha Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

Acapulco, which is the biggest city in the southern state of Guerrero, was battered by Hurricane Otis in the last few days which caused huge damages

Storm causes damage of billions of dollars

At least 27 people were killed in Hurricane Otis, which turned out to be one of the most powerful storms to ever hit Mexico. The hurricane hammered the beach resort of Acapulco and caused damage of billions of dollars. The cost of Otis has not been estimated by the government so far, however, Enki Research said that it is "likely approaching $15 billion."

(Photograph: Reuters )

Streets flooded, roofs ripped

On Wednesday (Oct 25), Mexico was hit by Otis as a Category 5 storm which ripped roofs off hotels and homes, submerged cars, flooded streets, cut communications, blocked access to road and air, and left a trail of wreckage across the beach resort. The government confirmed that four people are still missing.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Hurricane Otis floods hospitals, patients evacuated to safer areas

Hurricane Otis unexpectedly intensified off the Pacific coast and turned so powerful that a few large trees were torn from the roots and debris was scattered all over Acapulco. The storm also flooded hospitals and they were forced to evacuate hundreds of patients and move them to safer areas.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Government declares state of emergency

A state of emergency was declared by the government in the region. Professional magician Erik Lozoya stated that he endured "three hours of terror" with his wife along with two baby daughters in a hotel room in Acapulco as the storm smashed the windows. "It literally felt as though our ears were going to explode," said Lozoya, while speaking to Reuters. "We saw mattresses, water tanks flying. The ceiling began to cave in," he added.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Air traffic control tower running, air bridge to become operational

The government on Thursday (Oct 27) afternoon said that the air traffic control tower of the international airport of Acapulco was running again and that the air bridge, which will help tourists reach Mexico City, will be operational from Friday.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Governor calls storm 'totally devastating'

Guerrero state Governor Evelyn Salgado called the storm "totally devastating", adding that 80 per cent of the hotels in the city were hit by the storm and the authorities have been working towards restoring electricity and reactivating drinking water pumps. In Guerrero, school classes were cancelled for the second day and the government faced backlash by opposition politicians for a lack of preparedness.

(Photograph: Reuters )