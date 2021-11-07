In pics: Dakota Johnson to Billie Eilish: Stars stun at LACMA’s glitzy gala

Written By: Pragati Awasthi

Several A-listers stepped out for the 2021 Los Angeles County Museum of Art gala in super stylish outfits. From Dakota Johnson's glitzy outfit to Elle Fanning's cutout dress: check out some of the top fashion moments from the gala.

 

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson was looking stunning on the red carpet. The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress wowed in a diamond-covered crop-top paired with wide-legged silk pants. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and her fiance Carter Reum together walked the red carpet for LACMA's tenth annual Art+Film Gala. Paris was looking breathtaking in a white tulle gown with pearls detailing. Meanwhile, Carter was looking dapper in a blue tux. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber made a bald appearance on the red carpet. For the night, Mrs Bieber was wearing a white structured gown with a plunging neckline.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning stunned in a daring look at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The actress, 23, walked in a revealing black tulle gown featuring front and sleeve cutouts, thigh-high slits and a flowing train.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone jaw-dropping look turned many heads toward her. Camila walked the red carpet in a black sheer gown. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish brought the heat to LACMA Gala 2021. The Grammy-winning singer wore a Gucci ensemble featuring a black mesh top and a lacy black-and-white bra. Eilish added the drama with a black faux fur coat

(Photograph:Twitter)

