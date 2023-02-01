In Pics | Cyclone Cheneso wrecks havoc in Madagascar, dozens killed while thousands still displaced

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 08:02 AM IST

First tropical storm of the current cyclone season in Southern Africa, has hit Madagascar, killing at least 138 people, destroying 124,000 homes and displacing about 130,000 people.



Cyclone Cheneso destroys houses, schools in northeastern Madagascar

Cyclone Cheneso which hit northeastern Madagascar over a week ago caused extensive damage to infrastructure like houses and schools. The strong winds and heavy rainfall also cut off several national roads causing great trouble for the citizens.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Two dozens dead, thousands displaced by Cyclone Cheneso

In Cyclone Cheneso, for over two dozen lost their lives and thousands of others were left homeless. The severe tropical cyclone which made landfall last week claimed 25 lives while 21 others are still missing, as per an update from Madagascar’s Office for Risk and Disaster Management on Sunday.

(Photograph: Twitter )

83,181 affected by Cyclone Cheneso, 23,600 houses flooded

Over the week it tracked southeastwards, at least 83,181 people have been affected, with nearly 38,000 displaced from their homes. Over 23,600 houses were flooded and at least 500 others completely destroyed.



(Photograph: Twitter )

First tropical storm of cyclone season; last year, four storms killed 138 people

It is the first tropical storm of the current cyclone season in Southern Africa, which typically runs from November to April, to hit the cyclone-prone large Indian Ocean island. In January and February last year, four major storms hit Madagascar, killing at least 138 people, destroying 124,000 homes and displacing about 130,000 people.



(Photograph: Twitter )

In recent years, Madagascar repeatedly hit by severe storms

In recent years, Madagascar and Mozambique have been repeatedly hit by severe storms and cyclones that have destroyed homes, infrastructure and crops and displaced large numbers of people.



(Photograph: Twitter )