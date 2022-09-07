In pics: Cuban scientists endeavour to save world's rarest crocodiles

Best preserved in the Caribbean

Populations in this area have been threatened for years by illegal hunting and hybridization with American crocodiles, which muddles the genetics of the species. A new danger is posed by a warming climate, which changes the sex ratio of young crocodiles. And while the Cuban government has mostly conserved the massive marsh, which is usually regarded as the best preserved in the Caribbean, that might not be enough, according to scientists.

(Photograph:Reuters)