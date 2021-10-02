In pics: CSK great MS Dhoni completes 200 matches as captain in IPL - A look at his staggering numbers

MS Dhoni - Leading from the front

Dhoni is also in the top five (2nd spot) among captains with most runs in IPL history. As a wicketkeeper, he 158 dismissals (the most) despite carrying the additional responsibility of leading a side -- barring IPL 2017. Lastly, he has made CSK one of the most consistent and second-most successful franchise with 3 IPL titles. In addition, they ended as runners-up on five occasions.

(Photograph:AFP)