In pics: CSK great MS Dhoni completes 200 matches as captain in IPL - A look at his staggering numbers
IPL 2021: A look at the staggering numbers of 'Captain' MS Dhoni as the legend plays his 200th game as a skipper during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) clash versus Rajasthan Royals, on Saturday (October 2), in the cash-rich league:
MS Dhoni's impressive overall captaincy numbers in IPL
Dhoni has captained in 199 matches in IPL, winning 119 of them and losing 79 while one ended in no-result. The 40-year-old has captained Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in every season the Yellow Army have taken part whereas he also captained Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in IPL 2016. IPL 2017 is the only season where Dhoni didn't play as a captain.
MS Dhoni's staggering win-percentage.
In terms of the winning percentage, CSK have won an impressive 60.10% of their matches under the astute and shrewd captain Dhoni.
Best in the business -- Captain Cool Dhoni.
Dhoni has the best win percentage (60.10) among captains in the Indian Premier League (minimum of 50 matches as skipper). While IPL's most successful captain Rohit Sharma comes next -- with a win percentage of 59.52 -- Sachin Tendulkar (58.82), Shane Warne (55.45) and Gautam Gambhir (55.42) form a solid top five. Among them, there are a total of 11 IPL trophies.
The CSK legend -- Dhoni.
Dhoni has led CSK in all the seasons the Yellow Army has taken part in IPL. Under him, CSK have qualified for the playoffs in every season, including IPL 2021, barring the IPL 13 edition in the UAE. In IPL 2020, CSK ended on the seventh spot.
MS Dhoni - Leading from the front
Dhoni is also in the top five (2nd spot) among captains with most runs in IPL history. As a wicketkeeper, he 158 dismissals (the most) despite carrying the additional responsibility of leading a side -- barring IPL 2017. Lastly, he has made CSK one of the most consistent and second-most successful franchise with 3 IPL titles. In addition, they ended as runners-up on five occasions.