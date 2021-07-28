In Pics: Covid-hit Team India battles as Lankan Lions win T20I encounter

Fresh debuts for Team India

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl in the COVID-19 delayed Twenty20 international against India on Wednesday with virus positive Krunal Pandya and his close contacts forced to sit out the game.

The second T20 of the three-match series was postponed hours before the scheduled start on Tuesday after India's Pandya was found positive during a routine check in Colombo.

The hosts, who trail the series 1-0, had made two changes from their loss in the opening game with Ramesh Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama making the team.

With Krunal and eight close contacts isolating in a hotel, India handed debuts to Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya and Nitish Rana.

(Photograph:AFP)