In Pics | Countries which have legalised crypto currencies

Written By: Ipsa Prasun Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

With several countries across the globe legalising digital tenders, Africa too, recently has kept with pace and made regulatory shifts to shape the e-payments landscape on the continent. The most popular mode of digital payment is crypto currency and the most successful crypto currency is Bitcoin (BTC). However, BTC might be the most popular crypto currency, but there are other crypto currencies too, namely, Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (TCC), Dash, Ripple, and others. Since the onset of the 21st century, the world has noticed a gradual yet dynamic change in payment methods. From replacing cash with cards to other modes of digital payments such as crypto currencies, new alternatives have surfaced to replace the traditional concept of exchange of money. Many countries have now legalised crypto currencies. So which are these countries, let’s have a look:



Japan

Japan is one of the fastest-developing technology markets in the world. Hence it does not come as a surprise that Japan has legalized crypto currencies. In fact, Japan has set up a specific PSA (Payment Services Act) based framework which allows some crypto currencies and a number of exchanges to be used for payment and trading purposes. The country is now a hub for crypto currency trading/exchange in the Asian continent.

America

Bitcoin was accepted by the US government in 2013 as a decentralized virtual currency that can be used for performing transactions. It was later classified as a commodity by Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in September 2015. However, in a country where BTC is legalized and taxable, the status of other crypto currencies remains unclear.

India

Following the worldwide trend of trading in crypto currency, the Indian government has made some special provisions and regulations and levied a tax on virtual currency trading.

Canada

The Canadian government in 2017 accepted Impak Coin as its first legalized crypto currency. Earlier, under the Quebec regulation, authorities had legalized BTC for some limited business models including ATMs and exchanges. However, the Bank of Montreal and some other Canadian states do not allow customers to use their bank cards for performing crypto currency transactions.

El Salvador

El Salvador was among the first few countries to use crypto currency. It was also the first country in the world to accept BTC as a legal tender. El Salvador, which aims to achieve large scale transformation for its digital economy, has recently introduced regulations for relieving foreign investors from income or capital gains taxes on crypto currencies.

Thailand

The Bank of Thailand in 2017 legalized the use of BTC. Only licensed Bitcoin exchanges in Thailand are allowed to exchange crypto currencies for Thai Baht. However, the central bank of Thailand doesn’t allow its users and associated financial institutions to indulge in any kind of crypto currency-related business.

Germany

Unlike several countries which view crypto currency as asset, Germany considers it as private money. Germany also gives long-term investors freedom from long-term capital gains tax. Hence, people holding crypto currency for over a year would receive waivers on the capital gains taxes.

Singapore

The use and trading of BTC and other virtual currencies are legal in Singapore. The Singaporean government doesn’t control the operations or price of these currencies. Hence, merchants and consumers do not face a problem using crypto currency freely in Singapore. Though the use of BTC in Singapore is taxable in some cases.

Switzerland

Switzerland allows crypto currency usage with the maximum tax benefits on crypto currencies. The country has adopted BTC as a legal tender. Additionally, Switzerland also features an exclusive crypto mining industry, which offers a viable opportunity for many crypto startups.

France

Since 2014, France has legalized the operation of virtual currencies such as BTC, along with crypto currency exchanges, and taxation.

