In pics | Coronation rituals from across the world

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 03:24 AM IST

After the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III ascended to the throne and became King. However, his coronation will take place on May 6. The word “coronation” is derived from the Latin word “corona” meaning a crown. "Monarchy runs on ritual and ceremony," said Dr Elena Woodacre, a reader in Renaissance history at the University of Winchester, England, quoted as saying by BBC. With King Charles III’s coronation right around the corner, let's take a look at some monarchies across the world and how they celebrate the crowning of a new king or queen.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito

Japan's Emperor Naruhito proclaimed the enthronement in an ancient ceremony back in 2019. A series of traditional rituals inside the imperial palace in Tokyo made his ascension formal.



During the Sokui no Rei or Ceremony of Accession, Emperor Naruhito stood inside the 6.5-metre high Takamikura throne (as seen in the image). He read out a formal proclamation, dressed in a yellow-orange robe worn only by emperors on special occasions. Notably, before the recent ceremony, the last enthronement ceremony took place in 1990. Similarly, when a new British monarch takes the throne their anointing is considered so sacred and secret that a canopy is held over their heads.

(Photograph: AFP )

The Golden Stool

The Asantehene is said to be the spiritual head of the Asante Kingdom, which was founded around the end of 17th century. At its peak, the kingdom spanned an area larger than present-day Ghana. In their culture, the Golden Stool, known as the Sika Dwa Kofi is said to be the most sacred object. The stool is believed to represent the "soul" of the Ashanti people and given its importance no one, even the king, is not allowed to sit on it. Therefore, during the coronation the new Asantehene is raised and lowered over the stool without sitting on it, as per BBC.

(Photograph: Others )

Not all crowns are made of precious stones

The Crown is arguably one of the most important parts of a coronation, but it need not be studded with diamonds, rubies, or sapphires.



In Lesotho, the two traditional chiefs place a calfskin headband and feather on the new monarch's head. The image was taken back in 1997, during the crowning of Letsie III in the capital city of Maseru. Notably, the ceremony was attended by King Charles and Nelson Mandela, who was then president of South Africa.

(Photograph: AFP )

King Misuzulu Zulu KaZwelithini

In traditional Zulu tradition, the sovereign enters a sacred cattle enclosure to call for the support of their ancestors and wears the hide of a lion they hunted to prove they are the chosen one, as per BBC.



In line with this, King Misuzulu Zulu KaZwelithini, who is one of the most influential monarchs of South Africa wore leopard print and feathers at his crowning ceremony in 2022.

(Photograph: AFP )

Water blessed in Buddhist ceremonies

One of the rituals that Thailand's coronation ceremony follows involves water being poured over the new monarch to "purify" and anoint them, as per BBC.



The water is said to be collected from 100 sources across the country between 11:52 (local time) and 12:38 (local time) which is a special time in Thai astrology and is then blessed in Buddhist ceremonies.

(Photograph: Reuters )