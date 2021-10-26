In pics: Contemporary artists showcase incredible installations at Great Pyramid of Giza

For the first time in its ​​4,500-year history, the Great Pyramid of Giza—renowned as one of the most significant creations of the ancient world—is hosting a contemporary art show. ‘Forever is Now' is the name of the exhibition, made up of large-scale artworks installed along a trail leading up to the world’s wonders

The international exhibition kicked off its 4th edition here in Cairo to revive arts in Egypt and the world and to blend contemporary art with the ancient Egyptian civilization. It is set to continue till November 7.

Having held exhibitions at the Egyptian Museum, Manial Palace and Al Muiz Street, Art D’Egypte’s latest exhibition invited 11 renowned contemporary artists from across the world to use the only surviving wonder of the ancient world as their backdrop in an extraordinary showcase of old and new, classic and contemporary.