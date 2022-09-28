In pics: Colombia repatriates 274 priceless artefacts from US

Colombia's ICANH anthropology and history institute recently put on display 274 ancient artefacts that were recently repatriated from the United States. It includes anthropomorphic figurines, 1,500-year-old Indigenous necklaces, among other things.

Colombia's embassy in Washington has been collecting the artefacts from around the United States since 2018 thanks to "seizures" and voluntary "returns by collectors," Alhena Caicedo, director of Colombia's ICANH anthropology and history institute, told AFP.

The pottery, stone and seashell objects, made by Indigenous communities between 500 BC and 500 AD, were brought back last week by Colombian President Gustavo Petro as he returned from the United Nations General Assembly in New York.