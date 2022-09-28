In pics: Colombia repatriates 274 priceless artefacts from US

Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 01:09 PM(IST)

Colombia's ICANH anthropology and history institute recently put on display 274 ancient artefacts that were recently repatriated from the United States. It includes anthropomorphic figurines, 1,500-year-old Indigenous necklaces, among other things. 

Colombia's embassy in Washington has been collecting the artefacts from around the United States since 2018 thanks to "seizures" and voluntary "returns by collectors," Alhena Caicedo, director of Colombia's ICANH anthropology and history institute, told AFP.

The pottery, stone and seashell objects, made by Indigenous communities between 500 BC and 500 AD, were brought back last week by Colombian President Gustavo Petro as he returned from the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

View in App

Priced artefacts

A member of the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History (ICANH) handles archaeological pieces recovered in the United States, at the Palacio de San Carlos in Bogota on September 26, 2022

(Photograph:AFP)

An American woman's kind gesture

Most of those returned to Colombia were handed over voluntarily by an American woman who inherited them from her late husband. He had acquired them in the southwestern Colombian city of Cali in the 1970s.

(Photograph:AFP)

Handful of them on display

These are residing at the offices of the foreign affairs ministry in Bogota. A handful of the ancient artifacts that have been now put on display.

(Photograph:AFP)

Some confiscated by FBI

While most of them were returned by the American woman, others are confiscated by the FBI as part of an agreement between the two countries to return cultural objects that have been sold on the black market.

(Photograph:AFP)

Plundered by Spanish conquistadors in 1492

These artifacts "left this country illegally, we don't know exactly when," said Alhena Caicedo, director of Colombia's ICANH anthropology and history institute.

They come from various regions of Colombia where peoples such as the Tumaco, Narino, Quimbaya, Tayrona and Sinu lived before the arrival of Spanish conquistadors in 1492.

(Photograph:AFP)

730 more artefacts still in other countries

Colombia says it has another 730 artifacts in its diplomatic missions around the world that need repatriatinge

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App