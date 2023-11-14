In pics | Climate change threatens Japan's cormorant fishing legacy

As climate change creates increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, the centuries-old Japanese tradition of cormorant fishing is under threat, along with the economy developed around it.

Professors collect water to analyse environmental DNA of fish

Gifu University's professors Morihiro Harada (right) and Shigeya Nagayama collect water to analyze the environmental DNA of ayu river fish from the Nagara River in Mino, Seiki, Japan.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Fishing master prepares for cormorant fishing

Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi (left), holds the leashes tied to the necks and bodies of cormorants as he prepares for cormorant fishing or ukai, on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Cormorant fishing master feeds cormorant with fish

Cormorant fishing master feeds a cormorant with a fish after cormorant fishing, known as ukai, at home in Oze, Seki, Japan

(Photograph: Reuters )

Waitress serving fish caught by cormorant fishing

A waitress carries grilled ayu river fish from the Nagara River caught by cormorant fishing, known as ukai, the previous night for Ryokan Sugiyama customers in Gifu, Japan

(Photograph: Reuters )

Cormorant fishing master strokes bird's neck

Cormorant fishing master strokes his bird's neck during a daily physical check-up to confirm its health and maintain their bond, at home in Oze, Seki, Japan

(Photograph: Reuters )