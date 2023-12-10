In Pics: Climate activists dye Venice's Grand Canal green in COP28 protest

Written By: Sneha Swaminathan Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Italian environmentalists, part of the Extinction Rebellion group, turned Venice's Grand Canal green using a harmless dye to protest perceived inaction at COP28. Hanging from the Rialto Bridge, they displayed a banner reading "COP28: While the government talks, we are hanging by a thread." Take a look!

Environmental activists, part of Extinction Rebellion, used harmless fluorescein dye to turn Venice's Grand Canal green.

Environmental activists, part of Extinction Rebellion, used harmless fluorescein dye to turn Venice's Grand Canal green.

(Photograph: Reuters )

The action was a protest against what activists perceived as insufficient progress at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

The action was a protest against what activists perceived as insufficient progress at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Protesters, suspended from the Rialto Bridge, displayed a banner with the message: "COP28: While the government talks, we are hanging by a thread."

Protesters, suspended from the Rialto Bridge, displayed a banner with the message: "COP28: While the government talks, we are hanging by a thread."

(Photograph: Reuters )

Similar green dye protests occurred in other Italian cities, symbolizing environmental concerns across the country.

Similar green dye protests occurred in other Italian cities, symbolising environmental concerns across the country. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro criticized the activists as "eco-vandals" and urged authorities to take punitive measures. Boat traffic on the Grand Canal was halted for safety checks.

(Photograph: Reuters )