Amsterdam, Netherlands

On Saturday, hundreds of environmental activists blocked Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport which holds multiple private jets.

In this image, climate activists from Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion can be seen sitting in front of what appears to be a private jet's wheels. According to reports, the protest lasted for hours and more than 100 activists were detained.

Greenpeace Netherlands campaign leader Dewi Zloch said, "We want fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets." (File Photo)

(Photograph:Reuters)