In Pics | Classic vintage cars from auction of 'The Palmen Barnfind Collection by Gallery Aaldering'

Written By: Trisha Pathak Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Hans van der Plujim from Classic Car Auctions in the Netherlands is auctioning around 240 classic vintage cars worth several hundred thousand euros each. The collection once belonged to Palmer Barnfind, a secretive collector who sold the automobiles due to his age and medical reasons. Nico from Dealer Gallery Aaldering became the owner of the collection a few months ago. Palmen stored the dusty old cars in a disused church and two dusty warehouses. The car collection has brands like Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Maserati, Ferrari, Facel Vega, Aston Martin, and Jaguar. The online auction will end on June 7. Here are some classic cars from The Palmer Barnfind Collection by Gallery Aaldering.

Chrysler Imperial Crown Southampton Coupé 1959

The Chrysler Imperial Crown Southampton Coupé 1959 was one of the top models in the Imperial line of Chrysler Corporation. It has the most distinctive features, including large tail fins and a radiator grille. Moreover, it has a V8 engine of 6.8 litres that produces 350 horsepower and three-speed automatic transmission. (IC: Classic Car Auctions/website)



(Photograph: Others )

Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider America 1955

The current bid on the extremely rare and valuable Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider America 1955 is €185.000,00. It was the most sophisticated sports car of the 1950s. It has a V6 engine and excellent handling with an iconic design, elegant line and timeless appeal. (IC: Classic Car Auctions/website)

(Photograph: Others )

Ford Mustang 289 Fastback 1965

The Ford Mustang 289 Fastback 1965 has a striking design, a streamlined Fastback Carross series and a long hood. It has a comfortable and stylish interior. It is known for its role in the movie 'Bullitt,' where actor Steve McQueen drives a Ford Mustang Fastback. (IC: Classic Car Auctions/website)

(Photograph: Others )

Mercedes-Benz 220 A Convertible 1955

The Mercedes-Benz 220 A Convertible 1955 was a luxury convertible powered by a 2.2-litre six-cylinder engine that produced 80 horsepower. It has a four-speed manual transmission and a 220 A Convertible. The elegant car has a timeless design and a high level of craftsmanship. (IC: Classic Car Auctions/website)

(Photograph: Others )

Jaguar 420 1967

The Jaguar 420 1967, a luxury sedan with a timeless design, was an evolution of the Jaguar S-Type and Jaguar Mark 2. It had a 4.2-litre engine that produced 245 horsepower and 283 pound-feet of torque paired with optional automatic transmission. Jaguar made the model only for two years and sold only 10,000. (IC: Classic Car Auctions/website)

(Photograph: Others )

Maserati 3500 GT 1958

The Maserati 3500 GT 1958 was the first important milestone for the brand. Carrozzeria Touring designed the model's streamlined profile with elegant lines and a sporty character. The interior had high-quality materials, like leather and wood. Maserati manufactured only 2,226 units of the car, making it a rare and sought-after classic model. (IC: Classic Car Auctions/website)

(Photograph: Others )